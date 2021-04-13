LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville has announced that former Florida guard Noah Locke has transferred to the men's basketball program after an impressive perimeter shooting career with the Gators.
The 6-foot-3 Locke averaged 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as while starting 24 of 25 contests as a Gators junior.
He made a team-best 57 3-pointers on 141 attempts and averaged 2.3 made 3s per outing to rank fifth in the Southeastern Conference.
Locke's 217 3s rank ninth in school history.
He joins a Cardinals squad that made an Atlantic Coast Conference-low 5.4 made 3s per game and were its second worst shooting from behind the arc.