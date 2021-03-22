SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15 to help second-seeded Louisville overcome some early jitters and beat No. 15 seed Marist 74-43 in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Despite being one of the top teams in the country, the Cardinals didn't have much tournament experience.
It showed early on as the team missed eight of its first nine shots, including some layups.
Marist took advantage and built a 21-12 early in the second quarter.
Then the Cardinals finally settled down, going on a 17-3 run to close out the half.