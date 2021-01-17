LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Kianna Smith scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Louisville to an 84-56 victory over Florida State.
The win by the Cardinals (12-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) coupled by an overtime loss by top-ranked Stanford at Colorado may likely give Louisville its first No. 1 ranking in program history when the new poll comes out on Monday.
Smith, a redshirt junior, came off the bench and scored 11 of her points in the first half. She was one of five Louisville players to reach double figures. Freshman guard Hailey Van Lith added 15.
The Seminoles (4-2, 3-2) played for the first time since New Year's Eve due to COVID-19 issues.