Louisville keeps winning and remains atop The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
The Cardinals are the only unbeaten team left in the Top 25.
They received 26 of the 30 first-place votes.
Louisville was facing its stiffest challenge in the ACC on Monday night with a visit from No. 4 North Carolina State.
South Carolina jumped up two spots to No. 2 in the poll and received the other four first-place votes.
UConn and UCLA rounded out the top five.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (26) 16-0 746 1
2. South Carolina (4) 14-1 721 4
3. UConn 11-1 648 3
4. NC State 11-1 646 2
5. UCLA 10-2 642 5
6. Stanford 15-2 597 6
7. Texas A&M 16-1 593 8
8. Baylor 12-2 535 9
9. Arizona 11-2 488 10
10. Maryland 12-2 478 7
11. Ohio St. 10-1 462 14
12. Oregon 11-3 412 11
13. Michigan 10-1 388 12
14. South Florida 10-1 340 13
15. Kentucky 13-4 312 15
16. Arkansas 13-6 258 19
17. Indiana 10-4 257 16
18. Tennessee 12-3 221 20
19. Gonzaga 15-2 218 18
20. DePaul 9-4 160 17
21. West Virginia 13-2 144 24
22. Northwestern 9-3 106 23
23. South Dakota St. 13-2 86 25
24. Mississippi St. 8-5 85 21
25. Georgia 13-4 73 22
Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 64, Georgia Tech 25, Syracuse 20, Iowa St. 9, Rice 5, South Dakota 3, Stephen F Austin 3, Texas 2, LSU 2, Virginia Tech 1.