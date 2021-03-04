Dana Evans' competitive drive almost led her away from the Louisville women's basketball program before she took a moment to appreciate that her opportunities would come.
The Cardinals' All-American senior guard has optimized them with a Final Four appearance, ACC championships and awards including consecutive selections as the league's player of the year.
This season has included leading Louisville to a two-week stay atop the national rankings for the first time in program history.
Evans' play has put her in the national player of the year conversation.