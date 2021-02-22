LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Louisville coach Chris Mack says it was ``not a good look'' to be shown maskless in a viral video while celebrating the Cardinals' Dec. 26 victory over rival Kentucky.
The 33-second clip, tweeted Saturday night by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, shows the third-year Louisville coach with former Cardinals football player Eric Wood playfully mocking the 62-59 win during a Christmas party at Mack's house.
Mack tried to offer context to the video during a virtual news conference but also recognized the potential fallout for going maskless during the pandemic, even at home.