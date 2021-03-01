LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville forward/center Malik Williams will miss four to six weeks after re-injuring his right foot in just his third game after returning from nearly a year away.
Williams won't require additional surgery for the third injury to the foot since September 2019.
The 6-foot-11 senior debuted Feb. 20 against North Carolina after missing the first 15 games following November surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal.
Louisville's team captain was sidelined for the first four games last season after having a screw inserted in the foot.
He had had five points and five rebounds in 19 minutes before leaving Saturday's game against Duke with the injury.