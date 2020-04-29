The LPGA Tour is pushing back the restart of its season at least another month.
The target now is a tournament in Michigan on July 15-18, and that depends on whether it's safe to return.
The tour was hopeful of resuming June 19-21 in Arkansas.
Commissioner Mike Whan says it's not about being the first sport to be back but being safe. And he says the next three events on the new schedule, in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey, will only be played if the coronavirus situation allows for it.
The season-ending event in Florida would end on Dec. 20.