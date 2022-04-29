EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's baseball team is looking to finish what it started this weekend in Richmond, Kentucky.
The Lyons last played in the All "A" State Tournament in 2019, where they came up short in the final four against Beechwood. They returned to the tournament this year for just the second time in school history, and are hoping this is the year.
“It’s big for us," said head coach Ricky Baker. "It’s something that was on our list to go do. There’s a good field up there of teams, and good competition, so we’re excited for the opportunity to go up and compete. We think we have a really good chance of bringing some hardware home. We’re excited for the opportunity.”
Lyon County is 17-3 this season, and is a big favorite to take home the take home the All "A" title. The Lyons will face Hazard at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in Richmond.