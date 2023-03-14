EDDYVILLE, KY -- The Lyon County Lyons celebrated with the entire student body on Tuesday afternoon before the Lyons loaded the bus bound for Lexington and this weeks Sweet 16.
"I wouldn't say it is pressure, they are supporting us no matter what, they just give us a little extra added incentive just to go out there and play extra hard and play for them," junior Travis Perry said. "A lot of them wish they could have had this opportunity to go play in the state tournament, but never did. So, you are kind of living the dream of all of Lyon County. Just to be able to do that and do it with a lot of good friends is really special to us."
The Lyons are making their second straight appearance in the Sweet 16, and will face Newport on Thursday afternoon at 1:30pm ET.