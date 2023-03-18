PADUCAH, Ky. -- Lyon County's season came to a disappointing end on Saturday.
After a 31-6 season, the Lyons were ousted in the Elite Eight by George Rogers Clark team that shot lights out.
Despite taking a one-point lead late in the 4th quarter, Lyon County couldn't slow down the Cardinals offense. GRC hit 12 threes on the way to a 60-56 win.
The defending state champion Cardinals made it to the state championship game before they were defeated by Warren Central 64-60.
Fortunately for Lyon County, its core group of players will be back next season. And juniors Travis Perry and Jack Reddick are hoping Saturday's loss can fuel them to get back one more time.
"We fought as hard as we could," Perry said. "We played as hard as we could. We played for each other, and fought until the end. But definitely, the motivation to get back here is always there. Losing by two points last year is something you don't want to experience on this stage. Being so close to a defending state champion, you feel like you're right there, two games away from it."
"It sucks losing again in the second round this year, but it just gives us more motivation for next year," Reddick said. "We're going to come back ready."