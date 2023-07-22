EDDYVILLE, Ky. -- For the Lyon County Lyons basketball team, the last two years in Lexington have left a bad taste in their mouths.
The last two trips to the Boys' Sweet 16 have ended in the quarterfinal round.
And with their core group entering their senior season, this coming year could be their best chance to capture a state championship.
That's why the preparations for another deep run are starting early in Eddyville. The Lyons began workouts this week with high expectations for the upcoming season.
Lyon County returns most of its core from last season, headlined by star guard Travis Perry, as well as Jack Reddick and Brady Shoulders.
But head coach Ryan Perry said this week it's his underclassmen who have been the most impressive through the summer.
He's expecting that group to add a lot to the Lyons' already talented roster.
"We feel like we have as good of a team as anybody in the state," Ryan Perry said. "This season we're really excited about what we think is going to happen."
For a team that has fallen short the last two years at Rupp Arena, the Lyons are hoping this is the year they have enough to get the job done.
"We've been in the same position the last few years," Travis Perry said. "We've had great teams; went up there and had a great chance, we felt like. We just came a few possessions short, and that's what it comes down to in games like that. I feel like this summer has kind of been a big summer for all of us growing, playing good on our summer teams."
Perry said his team is using the summer to grow into the team they need to be to get over the hump.
"Just kind of coming into it now, just taking this time we have before season and into the season, and just growing and figuring out a way we can finally get over the hump, because that's the ultimate goal is to finish your last high school game with a win in the middle of Rupp Arena," Perry said. "That's the main goal."