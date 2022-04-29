EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's softball team is hoping to repeat as All "A" State Champions this weekend in Owensboro.
The Lady Lyons defeated Owensboro Catholic 10-9 last season to win the title. However, the team graduated eight seniors from that team. In spite of that turnover, senior Calista Collins believes Lyon County can still make some noise this weekend.
"We’re just really hoping we can kind of repeat it," said Collins. "It’s a lot different team than we had last year. Everybody’s a lot younger. We lost a lot of really good players, but I think that we’re doing a lot better about just playing together and maturing a bit. We definitely have some things we can clean up, but I definitely think we have a good shot to make a good run for the tournament."
The team received a send-off at the high school on Friday ahead of Saturday's tournament. Lyon County will open up the All "A" State Tournament at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday against Highlands Latin.