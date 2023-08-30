LYON COUNTY, KY - To standout in high school athletics, one must put in the work. Hard work is what has propelled Lyon County's Alice Smith to stardom this season.
To improve her skills, Smith has gone to countless soccer camps, taken up cross-fit, played for Pumas travel ball, and even done speed and agility training with an NFL coach.
Head Coach Abby Smith, who also happens to be Alice's mother, said that her daughter's hard work is fueled by a love of soccer.
"When we're not even having practice, she's running, she's setting up cones on her own," Abby Smith said. "She just loves this game. She can't get enough of it."
This dedication in the offseason has paid off big time. Smith has scored 20 goals in just seven games, the seventh most in Kentucky. In Lyon County's latest win she scored 6 of the Lady Lion's 10 goals.
Smith is incredibly humble. Most players would claim some responsibility for their success but she insists that it's the team's improvements that have put her in position to score.
"We have a really good team this year," the soccer star said. "Some great passes which obviously helps. I couldn't do it without the team. There's a lot better spacing than last year and we have a new formation that we came up with. Also, I've done more pressing. Instead of trying to push everything up the wing like I had been doing, I just try to go more center."
Despite only being a junior, Smith is already stepping into a leadership position.
"She's able to talk some girls through different plays and you'll notice she'll tell somebody exactly where to go while she's trying to get in position to make that pass to that person," Coach Smith said.
With two seasons to go, Smith has a lot of soccer left to play. But it's not her individual success that fuels her. She's focused on taking the Lady Lions far this postseason.
"I really want to make it past the first round of regionals and just see how far we can go all together," Smith said.
If Smith continues to average nearly three goals a game, Lyon County could be in for a big season.