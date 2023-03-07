PADUCAH, KY -- For the second straight year, the Lyon County Lyons are heading back to the KHSAA Sweet 16 after beating Hopkinsville 76-70 in the 2nd Region Championship game on Tuesday night.
Travis Perry once again led the way for the Lyons with 33 points as they also picked up their 30th win of the season. It's just the second time in program history they have reached that win total.
"We have a bunch of good individual players, but we have a much better team," head coach Ryan Perry said. "We have a team full of a bunch of guys, whoever is called on, is going to get out there and take care of business for you and give you everything they have got. Everybody knows we have a bunch of talented players, but those guys play for each other, and they play for their coaches, and they play for all these fans in the gym. That is just what it is all about as those guys, and that is why they have been successful, and that is why they continue to be successful."
The Lyons will now face Newport on March 16th at 1:30ET in the first round of the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16.