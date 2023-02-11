PADUCAH, Ky. - Lyon County star Travis Perry wrote his name into the history books on Saturday night.
Perry became just the second player in the state of Kentucky to reach 4,000 career points. He joins Kelly "King" Coleman, who reached the milestone in 1956.
Perry, who is only a junior, scored the 4,000th point in the second quarter against Bracken County. He was immediately honored at mid-court with a brief reception to celebrate the honor.
Perry currently has 4,022 career points. Coleman currently holds the state scoring record with 4,337 points.