PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County junior Travis Perry scored a career high 61 points on Thursday night in a win over Dawson Springs.
The 61 points set a single game school record and gave the Lyons their 11th straight win to close out the regular season.
Perry now has scored 4,161 career points, and inches him closer to King Kelly Coleman's state scoring record of 4,337 that has stood for nearly 70 years.
Lyon County will begin postseason play next week when they face Livingston Central in the 1st round of the 5th District Tournament.