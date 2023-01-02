EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Very few athletes have had the impact on their program that Travis Perry has had during his time at Lyon County.
He started playing varsity basketball as a 7th grader, averaging over 20 points per game in that first season.
Four years later, Perry is in his junior season, and has written his name in the record books.
The Lyon County star moved into 2nd place all-time on the KHSAA career scoring list over the weekend. Perry scored his 3,648th point against Mason County on Friday to move him past Charlie Osborne for second all-time.
That's an unbelievable milestone for a player who's just a junior in high school, and he's on track to chase the top spot. Perry is now just 669 points away from becoming the all-time scoring leader in Kentucky, which is held by Kelly "King" Coleman (4,337).
Perry said it was a proud moment to move into second place, but he's more concerned with his team's success than individual accolades.
"Coming into high school with coach (Jeff) Embry, I was blessed to have a great coach that put me in a position to let me play," Perry said. "To go in and really give me the reigns to just play ball, that was really a huge blessing. It's never been just about the points, or just scoring or anything like that. It's been about competing and trying to win games. That's what it's been about from day one. That's the main thing: just going out there and competing. Not really being worried about how many points I have or where I'm at on the list."
Travis' father and head coach, Ryan Perry, said his son's success is a credit to the teammates he's had at Lyon County.
"It was really neat to see the progression over the years, and the people that he's been able to play with," Ryan Perry said. "Those guys are team-first guys. There's never been animosity with any of the kids. It's just a really good atmosphere."
Perry is averaging 30 points per game this season, and currently has 3,669 career points.