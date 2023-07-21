EDDYVILLE, Ky. -- There’s no such thing as a summer break for Lyon County star Travis Perry.
The high school basketball season may be months away, but Perry has been hard at work.
He spent last month in Italy playing in the Adidas Eurocamp against some of the top European prospects.
And then followed that with an appearance in the NBA’s Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida.
“When you kind of sit back and think about where basketball can take you, and where it’s taken me so far, and I’m not even graduated from high school, getting to go to other countries and continents to play basketball is pretty neat,” Perry said.
These invite-only camps feature some of the top players in the country.
“You go from playing against guys who are 6’4 and solid in high school, to playing against guys who are 6’8 and can still do the same things any guard can do, and defend at a high level," Perry remarked.
Perry's father and coach, Ryan Perry, said playing top caliber competition on the AAU circuit has helped his son take a big step.
“I know it’s given him a lot of confidence, the stuff that he’s been able to do over the last few years," Ryan said. "But especially this summer, it’s given him a ton of confidence playing with the absolute best players in the country.”
In the Top 100 camp, Perry was coached by NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, as well as other NBA greats.
“People at those camps weren’t really taking pictures with them, but I was going up and getting pictures with them, talking to them, just kind of picking their brain a little bit. Learning a little bit from them. Just kind of soaking up the experience.”
This has been the busiest summer to date for the Lyon County senior. He’s competed against some of the best basketball players in the country, and gotten coaching from some of the NBA’s biggest stars.
Perry’s hoping all this summer work pays off in his final season at Lyon County.
“Just to be the last team standing at the end of the year," he said. "So, I mean, we’ve got to do everything we can to get that done.”