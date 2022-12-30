PADUCAH, KY -- it was only a matter of time, but Lyon County junior Travis Perry moved into 2nd place on the all-time career scoring list in Kentucky high school basketball history on Friday night.
Perry scored 31 points in the Lyons 92-85 double overtime win over Mason County. He needed just ten points coming into the night.
Perry now has 3,669 total career points, surpassing Charlie Osborne who had 3,647 career points, a mark he set back in 1957.
Perry now trails only Kelly Coleman on the all-time scoring list. Coleman set the state record with 4,337 points back in 1956.
This season, Perry is averaging 30 points per game for the Lyons, which is currently 4th best in the state.