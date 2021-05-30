CHICAGO (AP) - Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suarez homered and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory.
Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits.
Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run.
Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.
The banged-up Cubs had won six in a row.
They were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness.