PADUCAH, KY -- When Marc Clark left McCracken County following the end of last season, he didn't leave to take just any job.
Clark returned to a place that he had spent five years as head coach, winning 31 games with the Hopkinsville Tigers.
"It's a place that just has a storied proud tradition," said Clark. "In and around the building there is a lot that looks the same. Obviously you have new kids, new team, but there are a lot of things you step into that is reminiscent of the past and I have really been reinvigorated by the opportunity to have new installation, getting to learn a new group of kids."
Clark spent six seasons at McCracken County before leaving to rejoin the Tigers. His first game back will take place on August 19th at Louisville Ballard.