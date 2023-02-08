Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Massac, southeastern Pope, western Livingston, northwestern Marshall, McCracken and northwestern Graves Counties through 1015 PM CST... At 930 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Metropolis to near Lovelaceville. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Metropolis and West Paducah around 935 PM CST. Paducah and Brookport around 945 PM CST. Lone Oak around 950 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Reidland, Golconda and Ledbetter. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 20. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 33 and 38. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50 mph may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&