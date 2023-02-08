BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County.
But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game.
Parker is just five years old, and has become obsessed with becoming a referee.
“Because it’s really my favorite thing," Parker said of his newfound passion.
“He’s been all about refereeing for the past year or so," Sawyer said. "It’s something that just being at all of our games that he’s taken a liking to, and he’s kind of eat up with it.”
Parker wears his referee uniform to every game, and joins each team in the pre-game captain’s meeting to make sure they’re ready for action.
“Because captain’s meetings are good,” Parker said.
Local referees have taken Parker under their wing, helping teach him the rules, hand signals, and even look over the scorebook.
He spends time at home practicing jump balls and researching how to make calls.
“I have to practice the most about the hand signals,” Parker said.
“To be honest with you, I’m so tired of hearing whistles that you wouldn’t believe it," Sawyer said.
With a nationwide shortage of referees, it’s getting harder and harder to find people willing to ref games.
For referees in western Kentucky, like Trent Lovett, he says seeing someone’s passion for refereeing is great for the sport.
“Let’s face it: there's not a lot of people that officiating is their passion," Lovett said. "It just about has to be your passion because every time you step on the court and you make a call, you’re making 50 percent of the people upset. So for somebody that young that is that interested in it that he will not only run around the top of the gym following the ref, but if they stop to make a call, he makes the call as well.”
Parker is hoping to become a professional referee one day. But his biggest goal?
“Giving 'T’s' to my dad,” he said.
“He’s 'T’d' me up once or twice already," Sawyer said. "So, yeah, he’s already met that goal, for sure.”