PADUCAH, KY -- For years, Sophie Galloway has dominated all competition in track and field.
Now this week, the Kentucky freshman will get her chance to compete on the biggest stage of her career in the NCAA National Track and Field Championships. Galloway will compete on Saturday afternoon in the triple jump.
The Marshall County alum qualified for the National Championships at the end of last month with a head turning performance. Her jump of 42'9.5" set Kentucky's freshman record, was fourth all-time for UK and a personal best.
"Basically I am just going to do what I know to do, and I think everybody knows that," Galloway said. "Of course, I have had to deal with a hamstring injury, but I have gone into it with an open mind. My coaches are doing everything they can to keep me healthy right now. I am practicing about five days a week. Mentally I am great. I am just going to do what I know to do. I have competed at Heyward before, not a big deal. Obviously, it is a big opportunity, but it is not going to be something unless I place really high and get a couple of points for my team."
If she can complete a jump of 43-feet during the competition, she will qualify for the US National Trials.