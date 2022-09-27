PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach.
Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
In all, Donohoo has 11 years of experience as an assistant coach at the high school level coaching at Graves County, Calloway County, and Marshall County.
“I’m very humbled and honored to be the head coach at Marshall County High School," Donohoo said in a statement. "It is truly a dream come true to be able to coach at your alma mater. I believe in our players, our program, and our community. I am excited to get things going and am looking forward to a great year."
The Marshals will open the season on November 29th.