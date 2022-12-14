PADUCAH, KY -- The Marshall County Marshals victory over Murray on Tuesday night moved them to 6-0 this season, their best stat since 2011.
The Marshals start has turned a lot of heads as many were not sure what to think of the team heading into their first year under head coach Sawyer Donohoo.
However, the players and their new coach have continued to build up their confidence with each win.
"Coming into this season, they ranked us so low," said Wade Moore. "I think just that, and being an underdog and beating all of these teams and showing them what we are made of is really a confidence booster right now."
"That is why we do this," Donohoo said. "That is why we play. Its a chance for our guys to go out and showcase their skill set and how much they have improved. Hopefully, prove some people wrong. I think there is some excitement and some enthusiasm. We have put them up against a tough schedule early and they have combatted that well and I look forward hopefully to continue that until the end of the year."
The Marshals next big task will come on Friday night when they travel to McCracken County who is also currently unbeaten.