PADUCAH, Ky. -- Marshall County's boys golf team overcame some sloppy weather on Saturday to defend their title in the Paducah Tilghman Invitational.
Heavy rain Saturday morning delayed the start time to the event, and cancelled the girls portion altogether. However, the Marshals still managed to dominate with a team score of 296.
McCracken County finished 14 shots back with a 310, while Massac County tallied a 314 to finish third.
Ryan Stokes won individual honors for the Marshals, medaling with a score of 2-under 69. McCracken County's Landon Hunt finished runner-up with a 1-under 70.