BENTON, KY -- The eight member team of the Marshall County special olympic flag football team are preparing for the biggest stage of their lives as they will compete in next weeks Special Olympic USA Games.
"If we don't win a game in Florida, I am proud," said head coach Jonny Byrd. "Just so proud of them taking the initiative to come to practice, and to work hard."
The team will represent the state of Kentucky at the games and will play three games starting on Monday at 8:00am in Orlando, FL when they face Maryland.
"They have been working for well over a year," said Lindsey Walker, Executive Director of the Marshall County Exceptional Center. "They knew a year ago that they would be going to these USA games. It really is olympic level athletes, so they have practiced and they have played, and they have worked out. They have been diligent in representing team Kentucky and hope that they bring home the gold."