PADUCAH, KY -- Entering their third year under head coach Steve Etheridge, the Marshall County Marshals have something they have not had in years.
Confidence.
"The kids are more confident," said Etheridge. "They have transformed their bodies, they are bigger, they are stronger, they are more comfortable with the scheme and what we are doing here on the offensive and defensive side of the ball."
Etheridge credits an influx of new students who have joined the football program, along with a new offseason weight program that have helped with that confidence.
Its because of that, the Marshals believe they will start to see some of that success off of the field translate to the field in 2022.
"They are certainly in a lot better place mentally than where we have been as far as their confidence and how we feel going into a season," Etheridge said. "I think if we continue to put our minds to it and we continue to work and we have great senior leadership, I think that is something that is going to be beneficial to us. I think we are going to start seeing results there."
Marshall County opens the 2022 season against Ballard Memorial on August 19th.