Marshall County's girls edged McCracken County by 11 shots to win their third-straight Region 1 golf championship on Monday at Paducah's Paxton Park.

St. Mary senior Margaret Butts won medalist honors after shooting an even par 71. Butts advances to the KHSAA State Tournament next week in Bowling Green.

The state tournament format has changed this year, as only the region winning team and the top-seven individuals advance to state. Here is the list of Region 1 players advancing to the state tournament:

Marshall County:

Savannah Howell (76)

Megan Hertter (81)

Kenley Luksic (83)

Sarah Umbarger (85)

Elsie Riley (88)

Individuals:

St. Mary's Margaret Butts (71)

McCracken County's Jessica Stephens (72)

Crittenden County's Lauren Gilchrist (74)

Graves County's Ellie West (78)

Murray's Mary Browder Howell (81)

Lyon County's Cathryn Brown (82)

St. Mary's Ellie Roof (82)