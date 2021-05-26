Marshall County's girls edged Henderson County to win the Class 3A region track championship on Wednesday. One of the stars for the Lady Marshals was Sophie Galloway. Galloway, who will run her college track at the University of Tennessee, won four events: the long jump; the triple jump; 100 meter hurdles; and the 200 meters.
Galloway says she knows she carries the burden of expectations at meets like this.
"A lot, because I usually go in first or second seed and so you have to keep up those numbers," Galloway said. "If you go down, you just feel bad about it and you just want to do good for your team. Obviously, I want to do it for myself, but I put a lot of pressure on myself to be the best all the time even though that is not possible every day."
On the boys' side, Owensboro won the championship, with Marshall County finishing second and McCracken County finished in third place.
McCracken County senior Donsten Brown won both the high jump and the 300 meter hurdles. He will run track at the University of Kentucky. Brown never thought he could compete at this level, but that all changed a few months ago.
"Throughout my whole high school career I have been decent," Brown said. "I have been to state every year, but only this past year where I really noticed I could really go somewhere with this. Back in December in Birmingham I jumped six-nine and a half and knew I had a lot of potential. Before I jumped that, I didn't practice for like two months and I just went out there on a whim and PR'd twice."
