BENTON, Ky. - Thirty-one area teams across three classes competed at Marshall County High School on Saturday to try and punch their ticket to state.
In class 1A, Dawson Springs boys team finished in first place. On the girls side, the St. Mary Lady Vikings took home a regional title.
Community Christian Academy made its first ever appearance in the regional meet. The team finished in fourth place, and will head to the state meet for the first time in school history.
As for 2A, Webster County's boys took home a regional title, while Calloway County's girls team won a regional championship of their own.
Apollo took home the boys championship in 3A, while Daviess County won the girls.