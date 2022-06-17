DRAFFENVILLE, Ky. - When the head coaching position with Marshall County girls basketball came open last month, Jimmie Holder called the opportunity too good to pass up.
Holder played for the Marshals until 2004, and still holds several records with the program.
Eighteen years later, the former player will return home — this time as Marshall County’s next head coach.
Holder was officially introduced to Marshall County fans and players Friday night.
Holder has spent the last three seasons as the head coach of Ballard Memorial’s boys basketball team, and has been an assistant at Trigg County and Murray.
Holder was grateful for all of those stops along the way, but said in the end, it was time to come home.
"I was excited about the opportunity, but it's not just as easy as one would think," Holder said. "Just saying, 'I'm going to leave and take this job.' But taking emotion and everything out of it, what's the best scenario for your family, number one. And when you evaluate that, it was here. And it's exciting whenever you take that job and have that opportunity."
Expectations are always high at Marshall County, and they’ll be no different with Holder. The Marshals have won two regional titles in the last three seasons under former coach Aaron Beth. Holder said it’s a tough act to follow, but he’s embracing the challenge.