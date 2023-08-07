DRAFFENVILLE, KY -- Heading into the 2023 football season, the Marshall County Marshals bring with them an excitement and renewed since of confidence.
There are several reasons for that.
One, the Marshals are going into their fourth season under head coach Steve Etheridge, meaning that every player on their roster has only had him as a coach.
The second, is the Marshals transition down from class 6A to class 5A. That will go a long way for the Marshals as they look to win their first district game since 2016.
"I think it is certainly going to help us," said Etheridge. "When we were in 6A, there's a lot of good teams there. The district we're in now, there are a lot of different names but there are teams we're a little more familiar with, a lot more similar to us than different. There's teams there that just provide a different look about them than what we typically have and should be a little better situation for us."
The Marshals open the season up on August 18th at Bethlehem.