PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County named its next girls basketball coach on Monday, hiring Jimmie Holder.
The school announced Holder's hiring in a press release on Monday. Holder is a familiar face in the Marshals program. He played for the school until 2004, and still holds several school records.
Holder said the opportunity to return to his alma mater was too good to pass up.
"It's an amazing opportunity to coach at a storied program like Marshall County High School," Holder wrote. "I'm so very thankful to Ballard Memorial for trusting me over the last three years to develop the program. It wasn't easy leaving this group of senior that I have grown with over time, and they are poised to have one of the best years in Ballard Memorial High School history. This was an opportunity I could not pass up...I'm excited to get started."
He's spent the last three seasons as the head coach of Ballard Memorial's boys team. Holder has had stops at Trigg County as a boys assistant and Murray High as a girls assistant.
Marshall County will officially introduce Holder at 6 p.m. on Friday in the MCHS Cafeteria.