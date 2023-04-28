PADUCAH, Ky. -- Marshall County has parted ways with girls basketball coach Jimmie Holder after one season, a source told WPSD.
The move comes after Holder led the Lady Marshals to a 19-15 record in his first season. Marshall County won the 4th District Championship, and ultimately finished as runners-up for the First Region title.
Marshall County has parted ways with girls basketball coach Jimmy Holder after one season. Holder went 19-15 last season and took the Lady Marshals to the First Region title game. “Definitely not something we saw coming 8 weeks after the season,” he told me in a statement.— Blake Sandlin (@BlakeSandlin) April 28, 2023
WPSD reached out to Marshall County principal Robin McCoy for comment, however, she declined to comment on the personnel matter.
Holder told WPSD the move came as a surprise to him and his staff. However, he said he's grateful for what his team managed to accomplish in one season.
"It’s always about the player and the joyful experiences of the team," he wrote in a statement. "My players know and understand how much I care about them as people first. Proud of our team growth on the floor, as people in the locker room, and people off the floor. It’s always bigger than basketball. We exceeded all expectations and I’m proud of the accomplishments this team had in all walks of the season. Definitely not something we saw coming 8 weeks after the season."