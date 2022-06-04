LEXINGTON, Ky. - Marshall County's boys track & field team took home third place in the KHSAA Class 3A State Championship on Saturday.
Powered by four state titles from senior Cade Flatt, the Marshals finished with 65.5 points, finishing behind St. Xavier (81) and Male (72). McCracken County took home eighth place with 30 points.
The team of Flatt, Will Davis, Evan McCarty and Samuel Lahnam won the 4x800 Meter Relay with a 7:58.45. Flatt, Davis, McCarty and Preston Lamb finished first in the 4x400 Meter Relay with a time of 3:19.65.
Flatt defended his title in the 800 Meter with a time of 1:52:93. He also took first in the 400 Meter, clocking in at 47.66. The Marshall County senior said the Marshals' four titles today took a team effort.
"With my own expectations, with the shape I’m in and times I’ve been running, going back to back in the 4x800 like that, I’m happy," Flatt said. "But a lot of guys exceeded my expectations. Will Davis just ran 1:54 in the 800. He ran the fastest leg of the 4x800 earlier today, and that was another gold medal of mine. That’s just as much mine as it is his."
Marshall County's Ben Fiser, who won the region championship in the shot put, threw 53-9.75, good for second place individually. McCracken County's LeAndre Bolen threw for 50-6.25 to finish in fifth.
McCracken County also with a great showing in the girls long jump. Sophie Williams jumped 16-7 to grab a 6th-place finish at state.