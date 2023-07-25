CALVERT CITY, KY -- The Marshall County boys and girls golf teams successfully took home the team championships in the Marshall County Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Calvert City Golf and Country Club.
The Marshals finished with a team score of 302, led by DJ Morris and Ryan Stokes, who both finished with a 73.
Bowling Green finished runners-up with a team score of 305. The individual boys champion came from Daviess County as Grant Broughton finished with a 70, winning in a three hole playoff.
The Lady Marshals outpaced the entire field easily with a team score of 309. The second place team was Madisonville-NH who finished with a score of 375.
Marshall County's Trinity Beth won the individual medalist honors with a two-under 70.