BOWLING GREEN, KY -- After holding a three shot leading heading into Sunday's final round, Marshall County's Jay Nimmo was able to hold on to win the 2019 KHSAA Boy's State Golf Championship.

Nimmo shot an even par 72 in the final round at Bowling Green Country Club to win by two shots over defending state champion John Marshal Butler from Louisville Trinity.

"It is awesome," Nimmo said after the win. "It is awesome for my career and going into next year knowing I have this in my bag, it is awesome."

The junior, who has committed to play his college golf at Mississippi State, becomes the second Marshal to win the individual state title joining Travis Thompson who did it back in 2007.

As a team, Marshall County finished in 4th place, just nine shots behind state champs Taylor County.

