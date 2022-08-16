PADUCAH, KY -- Everyone has had at least one teacher that has stood out above the rest and impacted your life for the better.
On Tuesday afternoon, several senior athletes at Marshall County traveled to schools across the county to honor their favorite teachers.
Athletes presented their favorite teachers at Sharpe Elementary, South Marshall Middle School, and Marshall County High School with cards that invited them to a ceremony that will take place before Friday nights season opener against Ballard Memorial.
Those teachers will be recognized before kickoff of that game.
This is the first time that Marshall County has done this presentation and will do so with all senior athletes throughout the school year.