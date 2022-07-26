CALVERT CITY, KY -- Both the Marshall County boys and girls golf teams walked away with wins at this years Marshall County Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Calvert City Golf & Country Club.
The boys led off the morning with Marshall County shooting a team score of 294. That bested Greenwood by six shots. Marshall County's Trey Wall would take home medalist honors as he would win his first high school tournament.
The Lady Marshals capped the afternoon off with a runaway win in the team competition with an overall score of 309. Freshman Trinity Beth would win medalist honors as she would shoot 5-under 67.