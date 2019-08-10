PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County cleaned up at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational winning both the boy's and girl's team and individual titles on Saturday afternoon.
Marshall County junior Jay Nimmo shot a 5-under 66 on his way to his second straight win in the tournament. He edged McCracken County's Connor Kirkham who finished with a 69.
The Marshall County boy's went on to claim the team title with a total score of 290.
Over on the girl's side of the tournament, Marshall County's Savannah Howell defeated St. Mary's Margaret Butts and Crittenden County's Lauren Gilchrist in a two hole playoff.
Each girl finish with two-over 72. Howell would make par during the second hole of the playoff to claim the win.
The Marshall County girl's won the team title with an overall score of 333.