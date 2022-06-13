DRAFFENVILLE, Ky. - Marshall County senior Cade Flatt has accomplished a lot in his high school career.
He’s set countless records and won state and national titles, but there’s still one title he lacks.
The title of the fastest high schooler to ever run the 800-meter.
“It’s the only thing I haven’t accomplished," Flatt said. "I can say I’m a national champion, I can say I’m a state champion, but I can’t say I’m the best ever yet, and that’s the one thing that I’ve got to check off the list.”
Flatt set the second-fastest 800 time back in March - a jaw-dropping time of 1:46.51.
That time is just five milliseconds off the national record of 1:46.45.
On Friday, Flatt is planning to break that record in the New Balance Nationals.
“It’s a God-given opportunity, and you’ve got to seize every single one you get," Flatt said. "I think June 17 is my best chance to get it.”
It’s one thing to prepare on the track physically, but Flatt has focused on the mental side as well.
His phone password is the same as the national record, and he has reminders on his phone daily.
It’s all about getting him ready for that big day on June 17th.
“All year long I’ve made a big focus on seeing it, believing it every single day," Flatt said. "Never letting the mind stray; never losing focus. Of what I want to accomplish. My passcode is the time I want to run, the national record. I’ve got it above my bed on the ceiling. I see it every night, every morning. Always just keeping that focus; that’s the goal.”
Whether or not he can realize that goal remains to be seen, but the Marshall County senior said he’ll be at peace no matter the result.
“All my doubt and my fear is kind of worked out here on the track everyday, so I know what I’ve done to prepare myself," Flatt said. "I know what I can do. It’s just a matter of going out there and doing it.”