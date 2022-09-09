BENTON, KY -- Marshall County Marshals basketball coach Terry Birdsong is retiring as Marshals basketball head coach after a long, lustrous twenty-six year head coaching career.
Birdsong ends his career with a record of 514-277, which places him in the top 50 of winningest head coaches in KHSAA history. He picked up his 500th career win last season with a win over Owensboro.
Birdsong is a 1987 Marshall County High School graduate and a 2016 inductee to the Marshall County Athletics Hall of Fame. Birdsong began his head coaching career at Webster County (1992-1998), followed by a stop at Caldwell County (1998-1999) for one season. He left the Tigers to coach the Calloway County Lakers from 1999-2007 and again from 2014-2016, Graves County (2007-2014), and ends his career with the Marshals (2016-2022).
Marshall County Principal Robin McCoy said, “Coach Birdsong's dedication to high school basketball programs throughout his career is inspiring. We feel honored to have had him coach our program at Marshall and wish him the very best.”
“Terry has given so much to MCHS as a player and a coach. We appreciate his love for the school and wish him the best in the future. He will go down as a true ‘Marshals Legend’ on the basketball court,” added Marshall County Athletic Director Mike Johnson.