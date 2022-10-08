BOWLING GREEN, KY -- Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth came into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament with the lead, and would walk away with the state individual championship.
Beth would finish her final round with a 1-under par 71, finishing at 1-under overall for the tournament. She would hold off a late run by Lyon County's Cathryn Brown, who finished second at 2-over par.
As a team, Marshall County finished second behind Madison Central brining an end to their back-to-back state championship run.
