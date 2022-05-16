PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County 8th grader Trinity Beth has been chose by the family of Justin Thomas as one of two recipients of the 2022 Justin Thomas Grant.
The grant, put together by PGA Tour professional Justin Thomas, is designed to provide financial assistance to young golfers who have a chance to play at the next level.
Beth will receive the $3,000 grant to aid in travel expenses, entry fees, and equipment to help throughout the summer travel season.
The past season, Beth won the Kentucky Girls Junior PGA Championship, KGCA All-State Championship, and helped lead the Marshall County Lady Marshals to a KHSAA State Championship.
She was also named 2022 Ms Golf in the state of Kentucky.