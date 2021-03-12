Martin Westview got a game-high 23 points from sophomore Jada Harrison, but the Lady Chargers fell to Grainger, 45-33, in the TSSAA Class 2A state semifinals.

Westview reached the state semifinals for the sixth time in the last eight years, but were unable to break through to the championship game. 

The loss snapped a 23-game winning streak for the Lady Chargers.

Other reported scores from Friday night:

Girls:

Owensboro Apollo 51, Graves County 41

Boys:

Crittenden County 46, McLean County 45

Massac County 66, Vienna 34