Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his "Martyball'' brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died.
He was 77.
Family friend Bob Moore says Schottenheimer died late Monday night at a hospice in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014.
He was moved to a hospice on Jan. 30.
Schottenheimer was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.
His success was rooted in "Martyball,'' a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense.