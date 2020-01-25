Massac County falls short in Superman Classic 63-49 to Charleston Adam Wells Jan 25, 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email awells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save METROPOLIS, IL -- The Massac County Patriots came up just short of winning their first Superman Classic title since 2002 as they fell 63-49 to Charleston on Saturday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Superman Classic Massac County Patriots Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 48°F Cloudy 51°F / 30°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesPublic asked to help in the case of missing Paducah womanESPN: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crashA woman is dead following a collision with a box truckA teen raised $10K to install a community baby box. Less than a year later, a newborn was found insideTennessee man arrested in hit and run incidentRaw ground beef recalled in nine states due to possible plastic contamination2 teens have been accused of killing their mothers and siblings within a weekNo changes made to direction of $22 million recreation aquatic center after annual retreat'Hillary' pulls back the curtain on Hillary Clinton's personal side in a four-part documentaryWuhan coronavirus death toll rises to 56 as healthcare workers say medical supplies are running out Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.