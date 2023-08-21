METROPOLIS, IL -- After over a month of practicing and preparing, the Massac County Patriots have entered into game week.
It will be their first under new head coach Jacob Collins, who took over this summer after five years as an assistant coach under Jason Roper.
"Honestly, it's been pretty smooth," said Collins. "As being the Fresh./Soph. coach for the past five years, I've already been kind of the head coach of these guys before. They're already comfortable with me and then it was just kind of changing how we do some of the things but for the most part it was an easy, easy transition."
The Patriots will open the season this Friday night at home against West Frankfort.